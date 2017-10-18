World Taekwondo Grand Prix: Jade Jones aiming to emulate London 2012 glory

Media playback is not supported on this device World Taekwondo Grand Prix: Jade Jones aiming for gold on London return

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones says she is looking forward to competing in London for the first time since her gold there in 2012.

The World Taekwondo Grand Prix takes place in the Copper Box Arena from 19-22 October.

And 24-year-old Jones, who came away with silver in the previous Grand Prix in September, is hoping for a winning return.

"It's going to be amazing going back," she told BBC Sport.

"I absolutely love competing in the UK so it's another chance to do it.

"It's crazy to think that just five years ago no one knew me at all. No one expected me to get gold there [at London 2012].

"Even though it's only been five years, it's been a long journey."

'The game has changed'

After successfully defending her Olympic title in Rio last year, Jones took some time off from the sport.

She took part in television shows such as The Jump and Mission Mudder, before returning to win bronze at the World Championships in June.

Jones says the break did her good, but admits she has a bit of catching up to do.

From rugby injury to the Para Taekwondo World Championships

"The game of taekwondo has changed so much," she said.

"The rules have changed; it's two points for a body shot. I'm just getting used to that.

"Even in the last Grand Prix (in Morocco), when I got silver, I lost because I kept pushing and leaving myself open.

"So it's about learning the new game and evolving, but I'm confident I'll be fine."

'The Olympics is what I thrive on'

Flint's Jones and two-time world champion Bianca Walkden will spearhead the Great Britain women's team in London.

Welsh teenager Lauren Williams and 2017 world silver medallist Mahama Cho are also in the 15-strong GB squad.

But Olympic silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad has pulled out after claiming he is "not fighting fit".

Jones says she would love to come away from London with another gold, but a third Olympic title in 2020 will always be the priority.

"It's no lie to say the Olympics is what I thrive on," she said. "My aim is always Tokyo.

"That's why I did the media stuff because it's another three years away. The rest is a bonus.

"Of course I want to win every competition until Tokyo but as long as I'm on the podium in the gold medal position in Tokyo, to be honest it doesn't really matter that much.

"But I'm looking forward to London and I'd love to get a gold medal there."