Lauren Williams: GB fighter aims for £52,000 prize at World Grand Slam Series

Lauren Williams (right) is a former world junior champion

European champion Lauren Williams is aiming to emulate Bianca Walkden at the inaugural World Taekwondo Grand Slam Series in China on 6 January.

Walkden claimed gold and the £52,000 record prize fund in Wuxi and Williams will aim to claim victory this weekend in the -67kg division.

"Seeing Bianca take away the gold medal has given me that extra bit of motivation I need," said Williams.

"It has made me a lot more excited to compete."

Williams, 18, continued: "I haven't been as confident going into this competition as I don't feel ready at all.

"I need to get myself in the right headspace to put in the best performance I can."

Williams competes this weekend while World Championships silver medallist Mahama Cho (+80kg) and 2016 World Grand Prix Final winner Charlie Maddock (-49kg) will fight on 13 January.

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones bids for the -57kg title on 20 January.

'Determined to win gold'

"Being a part of the Grand Slam series is a huge honour," said Williams.

"To think I am among the 'best of the best' after the journey I have had is incredible.

"It only sunk in a few weeks ago even some of the top players haven't been able to qualify for this event.

"Knowing I am here among the ones who have is a dream come true.

"Having a prize with such high value does make me more determined to get a gold medal."