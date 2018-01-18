Jade Jones: Double Olympic champion targets £52,000 Grand Slam prize

Jade Jones is targeting history by winning a third Olympic gold medal in Tokyo 2020

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones is hoping to cash in by winning the inaugural World Taekwondo Grand Slam Series in China.

The Welsh woman is targeting an historic success and the financial benefits rarely afforded to Taekwondo.

"There is a lot of money riding on it," said Jones ahead of the competition.

"For taekwondo athletes when we retire, we don't have anything to fall back on and no money to have a living off, these events can set us up."

"These events can help to get a house, get what other sports have all the time," she added.

"It would be nice to have that extra money bonus and incentive."

Jade Jones and Bianca Walkden train together in Manchester

Jones will compete in the early hours of Saturday, 20 January.

The 24-year-old took a short break from her sport after winning her second Olympics gold in Rio 2016 to take part in celebrity reality television series The Jump.

Jones hopes this sort of initiative can keep people within the sport.

"This is a big stage for a lot of money," said Jones.

"I have to do a lot of media opportunities and things which come along my way," said Jones.

"There are no opportunities in taekwondo for money at all. You have got to make a living, that is just a normal thing.

"With this event every year and $70,000 up for grabs, that could be your living.

"This means it's so much more beneficial for taekwondo athletes, we can just focus on training and trying to win those competitions."

Bianca Walkden won the +67kg category, while Jones' fellow Welsh colleague Lauren Williams bowed out in the quarter-finals stage of the -67kg section.

Jones, who will compete on the -57kg division, also welcomes some of innovative ideas happening in the tournament in China.

"They are trying to get taekwondo bigger and better and more people interested in watching it," said Jones.

"I think it will be really good, you get to have walk out music. The rules sound fun and a different kind of challenge and exciting.

"I don't like things to get stale and love new challenges."