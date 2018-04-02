Jade Jones: Double Olympic gold medallist knocked out in Morocco

Jade Jones is targeting a third Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2020

Double Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones was knocked out in the last 16 of the African President's Cup in Morocco.

Jones was competing in the -62kg category after going up in weight from the section she won her two Olympic golds in but lost to Marto Calvo Gomez.

Bianca Walkden and Christian McNeish won gold, while Isobella McNeish, Bradly Sinden and Lutalo Mohammed claimed silver medals.

Hassan Haider and Rachelle Booth won bronze as GB won seven medals.