Wimbledon 2012: Andy Murray 'won't look past' Davydenko tie

WIMBLEDON

Venue: All England Club, London Date: 25 June - 8 July Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC HD Channel, red button, BBC Radio 5 live, mobiles, tablet and the BBC Sport website

Andy Murray says his tricky draw at Wimbledon means he cannot think any further ahead than his first-round opponent Nikolay Davydenko.

Murray has an exciting summer ahead with the Olympics following his bid to win a first Grand Slam.

But he faces a fight from the start, taking on former world number three Davydenko and being placed in Rafael Nadal's side of the draw.

"It would be stupid for me to look past Davydenko," said Murray.

"Although I'm sure many people will, I won't be making that mistake.

Murray's possible route R1: Nikolay Davydenko

Nikolay Davydenko R2: Ivo Karlovic

Ivo Karlovic R3: Kevin Anderson

Kevin Anderson R4: Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic Q/F: David Ferrer

David Ferrer S/F: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal Final: Novak Djokovic

"It's always a tough match when you play against big servers.

"I've had a good record against them in the past. It can be tough to break them.

"It can be quite mentally challenging playing against them because you can't really lose focus on your own serve, even if it's just for a few points."

Murray carries the hopes of the nation on his shoulders during Wimbledon fortnight but he dismisses any suggestion his game is affected by the intense media attention.

"It doesn't add any extra pressure," said the Great Britain number one.

"I think in all sports playing at home is viewed as being a huge advantage, whereas for some reason when it comes to Wimbledon everyone thinks it's a bad thing.

"People say there's more pressure on you and it doesn't help. But I haven't really found it that way.

"When I've played here, I've enjoyed the challenge. I've enjoyed playing in front of a passionate crowd, and it's helped me."