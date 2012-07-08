Andre Agassi reflects on his 1992 win at Wimbledon, 20 years after an unlikely victory which saw the underdog defeat Boris Becker, John McEnroe and Goran Ivanisevic.

He also discusses his drug use, winning an Olympic gold medal and Andy Murray's prospects of taking a first Grand Slam title this year at SW19.

Agassi retired after the 2006 US Open as one of only five players to win all four Grand Slam events, while he and Rafael Nadal have also both won Olympic gold.

