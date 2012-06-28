John Lloyd gives his predictions for the fifth day of competition at Wimbledon, picking out wins for Roger Federer and his title favourite Novak Djokovic.

However the 1977 Australian Open finalist does not believe Britain's Heather Watson will advance further in the tournament despite being impressed by how she has "embraced" playing at SW19.

British number three Watson will be a huge underdog when she faces Polish third seed Agnieszka Radwanska for a place in round four.

