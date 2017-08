Ivo Karlovic says he feels "cheated" by Wimbledon judges' line calls after he was repeatedly called for foot faults during his second round defeat to Andy Murray.

The big-serving Croatian says the "outrageous" and "biased" judging has reduced the credibility of the tournament.

Karlovic tested Murray throughout their match on Centre Court before succumbing to a 7-5 6-7 (7-5) 6-2 7-6 (7-4) defeat/

