Baltacha keeps Olympics in family

Britain's Elena Baltacha says "it is a dream come true" to have received a wild card for London 2012, because she will be following in her parent's footsteps, who were chosen to represent Soviet Union at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow.

Baltacha's father represented the football team, while her mother, who was a pentathlete, had to give up her place to stay at home and look after their son Sergei.

Judy Murray revealed the news to Baltacha following her opening round victory over Italian Karin Knapp, and the Briton is still in disbelief about playing at her home Games.

