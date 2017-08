British number one Andy Murray says winning is all that matters after he completed a four-set win over big-serving Croatian Ivo Karlovic in the second round at Wimbledon.

Murray says his plan was to try and return as many of the Croat's serves as possible in order to build pressure on his opponent, a move that seems to have paid dividends as he triumphed 7-5 6-7 6-2 7-6.