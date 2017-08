World number 100 Lukas Rosol describes his win over Rafael Nadal as a "miracle" after he caused one of the biggest upsets in tennis history by knocking out the two-time Wimbledon champion in the second round.

The Czech beat the two-time champion in a five-set thriller, 6-7 (11-9) 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4.

After the match he says he was not expecting the victory, but feels it was "fully deserved".