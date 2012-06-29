Heather Watson's run at SW19 came to an abrupt end as Agnieszka Radwanska outclassed the British number four.

Radwanska who is ranked third in the world, breezed into the last 16 beating Watson with less than an hour on the clock. Watson had only managed to win two games as her Polish counterpart sailed into the lead.

She became the first British woman to make it into round three for 10 years when she beat American qualifier Jamie Lee Hampton in the second round.

