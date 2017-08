Rafael Nadal admits he did not play well during his shock second-round defeat by world number 100 Lukas Rosol, saying his tennis was "more than unbelievable".

The Spaniard could not contain the Czech on his Wimbledon debut, losing a five-set thriller 6-7 (9-11) 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4.

Nadal refuses to make excuses for the loss, philosophically stating the defeat is "not a tragedy, it's only a tennis match".

