Andy Murray tells BBC Sport's Garry Richardson Rafael Nadal's shock Wimbledon exit is "completely irrelevant" to him, but admits it has "opened up" the draw.

Murray is now the highest ranked seed left in his half of the draw and thus favourite to reach his first Wimbledon final, and next faces Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis in round three.

World number 42 Baghdatis is now trained by Murray's former coach Miles McLagan.