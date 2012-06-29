Former Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Tracy Austin is surprised nobody is talking up second seed Victoria Azarenka's championship chances, tipping the Belarusian to overcome Jana Cepelova in round three.

Austin is also backing Britain's Andy Murray to beat Marcos Baghdatis on day four of Wimbledon, and believes Rafael Nadal's conqueror Lukas Rosol may struggle to recover from his five-set thriller in time for his match against Philipp Kohlschreiber.

