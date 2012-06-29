Wimbledon 2012: Selected quotes from day five

WIMBLEDON

Ivo Karlovic accused Wimbledon officials of bias towards Andy Murray after the British number one beat the Croat to reach the second round.

Karlovic questioned the integrity of tournament officials after he was foot-faulted 11 times, and his comments have prompted plenty of reaction from commentators and pundits.

BBC pundits Pat Cash and Sam Smith, and commentator David Mercer, give their views on the world number 59's outburst, plus Britain's Heather Watson on her chastening third-round defeat and the best of the rest of the day's quotes.

Foot-faulting Karlovic gets a shoeing

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash: "For a guy who never gets foot-faulted and all of a sudden gets foot-faulted 11 times in one match, you've got to wonder whether he's got a point.

Match stats Karlovic Murray 17 Aces 11 61% First serves 61% 83% First serve points won 85% 45% Second serve points won 67% 9 Double faults 6 58 Winners 43 42 Unforced errors 8 1/1 Break points 4/7 121 Total pts won 142

"I don't think they were cheating, they're not trying to cheat, but sometimes officials get overly excited, particularly foot-fault judges - they get overly excited and want to make a call.

"Some things may or may not be borderline and they'll call it. I think there was probably an over-reaction."

Former British women's number one Sam Smith: "I never think it's good to have a moan when you've lost - the best time to moan is when you've won, although that is a lot of times to be foot-faulted.

"I don't know if he'd had a chance to look at the tape but I can't imagine he would be foot-faulted that often if it wasn't the case.

"It's not a very good idea [to question the integrity of the tournament] if he wants to be on a show court next year. He might find himself out in the car park.

"This is the best tournament in the world and I don't think that's the way to do it. The way to do it is to go and have a chat with the referee's office in a quieter fashion."

Former Wimbledon umpire David Mercer: "I thought his comments were disgraceful. I was an umpire here for 11 years before I moved into the commentary box and to suggest that people were deliberately foot-faulting him to help Andy because they were British line judges... I hope the authorities will take action.

"I understand him being upset but I suspect that this morning he will be disappointed with what he said. There is no justification whatsoever for what he said."

Watson on harsh lessons learned

British number four Heather Watson on her 6-0 6-2 defeat by number three seed Agnieszka Radwanska: "I'm fine. It's a great learning experience for me. I'm going to come back stronger and improve from this.

"I'm learning new things, adding new things to my game and always trying to learn and do anything I can to make myself a better tennis player. The main thing is gaining experience and playing these top players more often. I think after this I will be in the top 100."

Watson on the Wimbledon crowd

"I really felt the crowd this year. I just love the feeling, I want it more and I can't wait until next year.

"They were absolutely amazing throughout the whole match. I was getting support at 6-0, at 3-0 down in the second.

"I just want to do well for them and keep coming back and playing for my country."

Watson on celebrating her best-ever year at SW19

"I think I'm going to take my team out for a nice dinner, first of all," he said.

"Not salmon, though. I've had enough salmon this week. I'm done with the salmon."

Murray has a fan in Kim

"I hope for Andy that he wins it, and for the country. It would be incredible, I think, I really, really hope that he can go all the way.

"Andy is definitely a little bit more mature, he looks more focused. And as you get older you learn more about yourself, you learn how to deal with certain situations.

"But I don't think it's anywhere as hectic as it is for Andy [playing in Britain], that's something that you can't be prepared for, the whole country watching every move you make, every shot that you play."