Novak Djokovic enjoys his third win of Wimbledon 2012 - and second under the roof - as beats Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek in four sets.

The number one seed came from a set down to clinch the match and will now play fellow Serb Viktor Troicki in the last 16.

Djokovic said after the game that it never crossed his mind that a second major upset - after Rafael Nadal's exit - could be on after losing the first set.

