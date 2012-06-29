Elena Baltacha's Wimbledon column - thanks for your support

WIMBLEDON

It's strange to think that another Wimbledon is over but at least I know that I'm going to be back here in a couple of weeks, competing as part of Team GB at the Olympic Tennis Event.

People keep asking me about the Olympics and, to be honest, it really hasn't sunk in. I keep telling myself over and over again that I'm going to be part of it and getting excited every time. It makes me go all silly, just the thought of it.

That's only going to happen more as we get closer to the Games and especially on 19 July, when I will be carrying the Olympic Torch through St Peters in Kent.

Team GB tennis squad Men's singles - Andy Murray

- Andy Murray Women's singles - Anne Keothavong & Elena Baltacha

- Anne Keothavong & Elena Baltacha Women's doubles - Laura Robson & Heather Watson

- Laura Robson & Heather Watson Men's doubles - Andy Murray/Jamie Murray, Colin Fleming/Ross Hutchins

It was always going to be a big honour to carry the Torch but, let's face it, if I had carried it knowing that I probably wasn't going to be able to compete then I think I would have felt a bit sad. Now I can really celebrate and enjoy the moment and I hope lots of people turn out to watch and cheer.

The support that I've had here at Wimbledon has been brilliant and even though the crowd on Court Two didn't have much to cheer in the few first games against Petra Kvitova on Thursday night, they were still behind me.

When I dug my heels in during the second set and they could see I was fighting, there was lots of noise out there and it definitely helped.

In the end Petra was just too strong. She's really improved her movement since we last played and you can see in the way she's carrying herself, not just on court but around the place, that she feels confident and ready to defend her title.

Her shot-making was unbelievable and even though I didn't play badly at all, I just couldn't make any headway. Her level dropped a little in the second set - and I like to think I had something to do with that - but even so she will be incredibly tough to beat if she keeps it up.

I've seen a bit of some of the other contenders as well and Maria Sharapova definitely looks very strong. She's not exactly one of the girls in the locker room but I think it was great for her and for the sport that she won the French Open and completed her set of Grand Slam titles.

She is an amazing ambassador for women's tennis and has a star quality but most of all she's an incredible tennis player. She made the final last year and I think she looks even sharper this time around.

She is an amazing ambassador for women's tennis and has a star quality but most of all she's an incredible tennis player. She made the final last year and I think she looks even sharper this time around.

Serena Williams is definitely in the mix and Kim Clijsters is another threat for the title, even though she has barely played this year, just because of her experience and the extra motivation she'll have because this is her last Wimbledon.

I caught a bit of Heather Watson's match against Agnieszka Radwanska and although the scoreline was tough on Heather, you have to remember that Radwanska is ranked three in the world for a reason and this will have been a fantastic experience for Heather.

As everyone can see, she's a lovely, bubbly girl and still very young, so this Wimbledon has been a big step forward for her. Her coaching team has done a good job and she's improving all the time, but there is a great friendly rivalry between the four of us British girls (me, Anne Keothavong, Heather and Laura Robson) which can only be a good thing for everyone.

It's fantastic that all of us will be part of the Olympics. As far as this Wimbledon goes, it's only Andy left now and, like everyone else, I'll be right behind him. He's a massive inspiration to us all because of how hard he works and how he deals with everything.

Of course I have to back him for the men's title at Wimbledon and maybe even for gold at the Olympics as well - that really would make it a incredible summer for British tennis.