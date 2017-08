Lukas Rosol, Nadal's conqueror loses in straight sets to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round at Wimbledon.

Ranked 100 in the world, Rosol pulled off one of the biggest upsets in tennis history when he beat two-time champion Nadal on Centre Court, but he failed to build on that epic win.

The Czech was outplayed by Kohlschreiber who reached his first fourth round at SW19.

Available to UK users only.