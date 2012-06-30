Wimbledon qualifier Brian Baker talks about his extraordinary comeback after a succession of injuries after reaching round three of a Grand Slam for the first time ever.

World number 126 Baker, from Nashville, Tennessee, was without a ranking until late 2008 and has rebuilt his career after a promising start as a junior.

Before reaching the second round of the French Open last month as a wildcard, Baker's last major appearance was at the 2005 US Open.

Available to UK users only.