Brian Baker's unlikely comeback

  • From the section Tennis

Wimbledon qualifier Brian Baker talks about his extraordinary comeback after a succession of injuries after reaching round three of a Grand Slam for the first time ever.

World number 126 Baker, from Nashville, Tennessee, was without a ranking until late 2008 and has rebuilt his career after a promising start as a junior.

Before reaching the second round of the French Open last month as a wildcard, Baker's last major appearance was at the 2005 US Open.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories