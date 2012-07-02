Tim Henman is expecting defending champions Novak Djokovic and Petra Kvitova to be successful when Wimbledon resumes on Monday.

The four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist believes Serbia's Djokovic will have "too much firepower" for countryman Viktor Troicki when they meet in round four, and also backs Kvitova to beat Francesca Schiavone.

The four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist predicts Sharapova can overcome Sabine Lisicki and believes the Russian "can go a long way" in the tournament.

