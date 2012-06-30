Shvedova 'golden set' makes history

  • From the section Tennis

Yaroslava Shvedova makes Grand Slam history by winning a 'golden set' against Sara Errani at Wimbledon - taking a set without conceding a point.

The world number 65 won 24 consecutive points in the first set as she defeated French Open runner-up and 10th seed Errani, hitting 14 winners in the process.

Shvedova went on to win the match 6-0, 6-4 to book her place in the fourth round.

Watch the 'golden set' in full using the BBC's new interactive video player.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories