Yaroslava Shvedova makes Grand Slam history by winning a 'golden set' against Sara Errani at Wimbledon - taking a set without conceding a point.

The world number 65 won 24 consecutive points in the first set as she defeated French Open runner-up and 10th seed Errani, hitting 14 winners in the process.

Shvedova went on to win the match 6-0, 6-4 to book her place in the fourth round.

Watch the 'golden set' in full using the BBC's new interactive video player.

