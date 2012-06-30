Shvedova 'golden set' makes history
- From the section Tennis
Yaroslava Shvedova makes Grand Slam history by winning a 'golden set' against Sara Errani at Wimbledon - taking a set without conceding a point.
The world number 65 won 24 consecutive points in the first set as she defeated French Open runner-up and 10th seed Errani, hitting 14 winners in the process.
Shvedova went on to win the match 6-0, 6-4 to book her place in the fourth round.
Watch the 'golden set' in full using the BBC's new interactive video player.
Available to UK users only.