Fourteenth seed Ana Ivanovic defeats a determined Julia Georges of Germany 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to secure herself a place in the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time since 2009.

The former world number one, whose only Grand Slam title was in Paris in 2008 will now play either second seed Victoria Azarenka or Jana Cepelova.

