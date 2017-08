World number 18 Marin Cilic wins an epic final set 17-15 against USA's Sam Querrey to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The Croat eventually defeated his opponent 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 6-7 (3-7) 17-15 after five hours 31 minutes - the second longest match in Wimbledon history.

Cilic could face Andy Murray if the Brit dispatches Marcos Baghdatis in his third-round match.

