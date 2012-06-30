Murray thought match would not finish

  • From the section Tennis

Andy Murray says he thought his third-round match against Marcos Baghdatis would not be completed on Saturday after it was nearly suspended because of rules over late finishes.

Under the Centre Court roof organisers decided to end the evening's play at 23:02, but the Brit managed to wrap up the match 7-5 3-6 7-5 6-1 with the final point of the session.

Murray also plays down any injury concerns after slipping over on several occasions throughout his win.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories