Andy Murray says he thought his third-round match against Marcos Baghdatis would not be completed on Saturday after it was nearly suspended because of rules over late finishes.

Under the Centre Court roof organisers decided to end the evening's play at 23:02, but the Brit managed to wrap up the match 7-5 3-6 7-5 6-1 with the final point of the session.

Murray also plays down any injury concerns after slipping over on several occasions throughout his win.

