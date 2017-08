Andy Murray blames his shorts after a spare tennis ball falls out of his pocket three times during his late-night victory over Marcos Baghdatis.

The Briton won his third-round match 7-5 3-6 7-5 6-1 with the final point of the evening session under the Centre Court roof, but on several occasions he lost his spare ball from his shorts - costing him two points against his opponent.

