Court One roof 'under consideration'

  • From the section Tennis

Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis says plans to add a roof to Court One are "under consideration" as part of wider modifications to the tournament over the next decade.

However, Lewis tells BBC Sport's Garry Richardson that the tournament is "extremely unlikely" to schedule night sessions in a similar vein to the US and Australian Opens.

Lewis was speaking in the wake of Andy Murray's third-round win over Marcos Baghdatis, which finished moments beyond the tournament's official daily cut-off time of 23:00 BST.

Top videos

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Top Stories