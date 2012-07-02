Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis says plans to add a roof to Court One are "under consideration" as part of wider modifications to the tournament over the next decade.

However, Lewis tells BBC Sport's Garry Richardson that the tournament is "extremely unlikely" to schedule night sessions in a similar vein to the US and Australian Opens.

Lewis was speaking in the wake of Andy Murray's third-round win over Marcos Baghdatis, which finished moments beyond the tournament's official daily cut-off time of 23:00 BST.