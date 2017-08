World number one and top seed Maria Sharapova is knocked out of Wimbledon in straight sets by Germany's Sabine Lisicki.

Sharapova, who was bidding to become the first player since Serena Williams in 2002 to win the French Open-Wimbledon double in the same year, was defeated 6-4 6-3 by the 15th seed.

An emotional Lisicki describes the victory as "unbelievable", saying she "loves Wimbledon".