Roger Federer beats Xavier Malisse in four sets to book a place in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

The six-time champion had to overcome a back injury and rain delay to secure a 7-6 (7-1) 6-1 4-6 6-3 win in the fourth round.

After the match Federer discusses his back problem but says he is confident it will not hinder his progress in the tournament.

