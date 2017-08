Maria Sharapova says she will use her shock fourth-round defeat by 15th seed Sabine Lisicki as "motivation" to reach her goals.

The top seed, who was bidding to become the first player since Serena Williams in 2002 to win the French Open-Wimbledon double in the same year, was defeated 6-4 6-3.

Sharapova makes no excuses for her defeat, admitting her opponent did "everything much better" than her.