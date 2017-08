A Wimbledon line judge has to be replaced after failing to get out of the way of a Mardy Fish serve during his match with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The Frenchman rushed to the aid of the judge, who was then escorted off court by the umpire.

The 10th and fifth seeds were battling for a place in the quarter-finals on Court Two, with American Fish taking the first set from Tsonga 6-4.

