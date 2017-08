Current champion Novak Djokovic is through to the last eight at Wimbledon following a 6-3 6-1 6-3 victory over his close friend Viktor Troicki.

The Serb says it's difficult when facing someone you have known a long time - he first played his compatriot when he was just eight years old.

Djokovic will face the winner of Richard Gasquet and Florian Mayer in the quarter-final.

