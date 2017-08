Kim Clijsters signs off at her last Wimbledon championships with a 6-1 6-1 defeat to German eighth seed Angelique Kerber.

The Belgian will retire from tennis following the US Open later this year, but she insists that was not on her mind during her match with Kerber.

Current champion Petra Kvitova survives a scare against former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone to go through 4-6 7-5 6-1.

