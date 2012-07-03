Andy Murray says that David Ferrer is "not a clay court specialist" as he prepares to meet the Spaniard on Centre Court for their Wimbledon quarter-final on Wednesday.

Ferrer ended Murray's challenge at the same stage of the French Open, and the Scot is keenly aware of the threat posed by the fifth-seed, saying Ferrer is playing "the best tennis of his career".

Murray earlier booked his place in a fifth straight Wimbledon quarter-final with a 7-5 6-2 6-3 victory over Marin Cilic in a match heavily disrupted by rain on Court One, while Ferrer also completed a straight sets win over Argentianian Juan Martin del Potro.