Wimbledon 2012: Nerves affecting British girls - Dunne

Hertfordshire wildcard Katy Dunne believes British girls must overcome their nerves to progress at Wimbledon.

Dunne beat 10th seed Chalena Scholl on Monday to reach the second round of the girls' singles for the first time.

"We've got a few young girls in this year and we're all wildcards and haven't earned our right, in a way, to be here," she told BBC Sport.

"It's my third year and it definitely helps coming year after year as you get used to your surroundings."

KATY DUNNE FACTS ITF girls' number 131

British girls' number three

Only Brit to reach the girls' second round in 2012

The Flaunden junior added: "It's not so overwhelming whereas in the first year I was shaking with nerves.

"We're all a bit nervous anyway with the fact that we're going to be playing girls who are potentially better than us because of their ranking.

"I think that adds to the pressure and if you're English you really want to win at Wimbledon."

Dunne was left bemused by an umpire decision against American Scholl, when the British girls' number three thought she still had at least a point to play in the third game of second set.

But the teenager rallied to fight back from 3-0 down to secure an impressive victory.

"It just got me fired up," she added. "I was definitely not going to lose after that, it was not going to happen."