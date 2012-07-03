Wimbledon 2012: Josh Ward-Hibbert's hopes ended by injury
Boys' 12th seed Josh Ward-Hibbert was knocked out of the second round after suffering a shoulder injury in his rain-delayed match against Elias Ymer.
The 18-year-old from Nottinghamshire had lost the first set to the Swede 6-0 before rain stopped play on Monday.
Resuming on Tuesday, Ward-Hibbert appeared to struggle with his serve before giving up at 2-0 down.
"I was warming up for the match and I felt something go in my shoulder," he told BBC Sport.
"I saw the physio and tried to see if there was anything I could do to get it better and unfortunately there wasn't much he could do at the time.
"I went on to play my match, tried to bide myself a bit of time but it just wouldn't allow me to do that so I had to pull out."
Ward-Hibbert set a new record for the fastest serve by a junior at Wimbledon last year, clocking 133 mph.
But his injury meant he was unable to match that speed this time around.
"Not being able to put in a second serve as a first serve was tough to deal with and it affected me on my backhand as well.
"I'm going to have to try and recover from it as quickly as I can."