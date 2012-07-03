Wimbledon 2012: Tommy Bennett to benefit from US move

Lewes junior Tommy Bennett hopes choosing to study in America will benefit his tennis career.

The wildcard, who will move to Rice University next year, lost his debut boys' match at Wimbledon to Belgian 13th seed Julien Cagnina, 6-3 4-6 6-4.

"My goal has always pretty much been to go to the best American university I can, get a good degree and play on the tennis team," Bennett told BBC Sport.

"The standard is incredibly strong and the match practice is fantastic."

The 17-year-old was playing in his first and last boys' singles match at Wimbledon as he will be too old to be eligible next year.

"It's a shame I've lost my first match," the ITF boys' world number 415 added. "But it's been the best tournament I've ever played in.

"I feel pretty happy that I played as well as I did and competed as hard as I did.

"I'm disappointed that at the end of the third set it went the wrong way and I had a few very good chances which, if I'd taken I'd have hoped to close the match."

Bennett will partner Joshua Sapwell in the boys' doubles against Bar Tzu Botzer of Israel and American Connor Farren.