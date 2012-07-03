Wimbledon 2012: Marray thrilled to reach quarter-finals

Jonathan Marray was delighted to reach the men's doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time.

Marray and Dane Frederik Nielsen knocked out eighth seeds Aisam-Ul-Haq and Jean-Julien Rojer in a rain-affected five-set match.

The Sheffield-based player told BBC Sport: "It's my best performance here so far so I'm happy.

"We've knocked out two seeds so we've earned our way to the quarters and I can't see why we can't go further."

The wildcard pair were two sets up on Monday before their match was delayed by the wet weather before eventually sealing a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (4-7) 5-7 7-5 victory.

They will now face American James Cerretani and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the last eight.

And Liverpool-born Marray believes his long-standing friendship with Nielsen means they can continue their good run.

"I've known Freddie for years playing mostly in Challenger tournaments together and I played in Nottingham in one of the warm-up tournaments for Wimbledon and we had a really good week there," said Marray.

Did you know? Jonathan Marray has won 34 ITF doubles titles, 18 of which were Challengers

"We entered together but actually missed out but the All England Club were good enough to give us a wildcard.

"We're playing a pair that are a similar ranking to us so both pairs will be looking to take advantage of a relatively decent draw."