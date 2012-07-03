Wimbledon 2012: Marray thrilled to reach quarter-finals
Jonathan Marray was delighted to reach the men's doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time.
Marray and Dane Frederik Nielsen knocked out eighth seeds Aisam-Ul-Haq and Jean-Julien Rojer in a rain-affected five-set match.
The Sheffield-based player told BBC Sport: "It's my best performance here so far so I'm happy.
"We've knocked out two seeds so we've earned our way to the quarters and I can't see why we can't go further."
The wildcard pair were two sets up on Monday before their match was delayed by the wet weather before eventually sealing a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (4-7) 5-7 7-5 victory.
They will now face American James Cerretani and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the last eight.
And Liverpool-born Marray believes his long-standing friendship with Nielsen means they can continue their good run.
"I've known Freddie for years playing mostly in Challenger tournaments together and I played in Nottingham in one of the warm-up tournaments for Wimbledon and we had a really good week there," said Marray.
"We entered together but actually missed out but the All England Club were good enough to give us a wildcard.
"We're playing a pair that are a similar ranking to us so both pairs will be looking to take advantage of a relatively decent draw."