Wimbledon 2012: Liam Broady reaches boys' third round

Last year's runner-up Liam Broady beat Stefan Kozlov to reach the third round of the boys' singles at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old from Stockport completed his victory over the American in three sets, 6-7 6-0 6-4.

Broady could be joined by Luke Bambridge in the last 16 if the Nottingham youngster can overcome Germany's Maximilian Marterer.

Bambridge will have to wait until Wednesday to play his match, as will British girls' contender Katy Dunne.

Broady will face unseeded French teenager Enzo Couacaud in the next round.

Earlier on Tuesday, Joshua Ward-Hibbert's hopes were ended after he retired with a shoulder injury.