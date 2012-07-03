BBC Sport's Andrew Castle believes Andy Murray must "earn every point" against quarter-final opponent David Ferrer, but believes Murray can beat the Spaniard when they meet on Wednesday on Centre Court.

Castle, a former British number one, also predicts wins for Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, and believes Roger Federer will "run through" Mikhail Youzhny when they meet on Centre Court before Murray and Ferrer.

