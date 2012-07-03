BBC to broadcast Wimbledon finals in 3D

The BBC will show selected live coverage of this weekend's Wimbledon singles finals and re-runs of the men's semi-finals in 3D.

The free-to-air broadcast of these events will be available to anyone who has access to a 3D TV set and to the BBC HD Channel, regardless of which digital TV provider they use.

Last year's Wimbledon finals were the first BBC broadcasts in 3D.

The BBC will also broadcast selective live 3D coverage from London 2012.

This includes the opening and closing ceremonies, the men's 100m final and a daily highlights package.

Wimbledon 2012 in 3D on the BBC HD Channel:

Saturday 07/07/2012

BBC HD 08:00-12:10 Men's Semi Final 1 - 3D

BBC HD 14:30-18:00 Ladies Final - 3D*

Sunday 08/07/2012

BBC HD 07:30-11:30 Men's Semi Final 2 - 3D

BBC HD 15:30-17:30 Men's Final - 3D*

*Both singles finals will be available in 3D on the BBC HD channel after the British Grand Prix (qualifying Saturday, race Sunday).