Wimbledon 2012: Federer & Djokovic to meet in semis

WIMBLEDON

Six-time winner Roger Federer will play defending champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals at Wimbledon after both men breezed through their last-eight encounters on Wednesday.

An imperious Federer beat Russia's Mikhail Youzhny 6-1 6-2 6-2 in an hour and 32 minutes on Centre Court.

Djokovic beat Florian Mayer 6-4 6-1 6-4 in an hour and 44 minutes on Court One.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to reach his second Wimbledon semi.

The 27th seed, playing in his first Grand Slam quarter-final, posed Tsonga problems in a tense encounter on Court One, but the flamboyant fifth seed eventually prevailed and will play Andy Murray in the last four.

"I'm so happy I have a second chance in a semi-final at Wimbledon. It was difficult. Philipp played well, he served well, he was better than me on the baseline, he was very aggressive. But I'm through and I'm happy," said Tsonga, who produced 17 aces and 43 winners in a grinding two hours and 28 minutes.

It is the sixth time in the last eight Grand Slam tournaments that third seed Federer and top seed Djokovic have met in the final four.

Djokovic has won four of those encounters, although they have never met on the grass of Wimbledon before.

"I thought I played great out there," Federer said. "I'm extremely happy to be back in the semi-finals here at Wimbledon.

"I think it helps when royalty shows up [the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the Royal Box] and other legends of the game come to see me play.

"I think it's inspiring. I'm happy they came to support tennis and support me. It was very special."

Djokovic, a five-time major winner, said: "I am looking forward to it. It's always a pleasure playing him. He is a great champion.

"He has dominated for so long. He is so consistent and for me it will be the ultimate challenge."

Federer, 30, earned a record 33rd Grand Slam semi-final berth and moved closer to a record-equalling seventh Wimbledon title with a one-sided win.

It later emerged Youzhny's wife Yulia had given birth to their second son on Tuesday night, hours before he took to the court.

Federer had been tied with Jimmy Connors for the most major semi-finals but reached the last four at Wimbledon for the first time since 2009.

Head-to-head Federer Djokovic 30 Age 25 14 Wins 12 3 Clay 3 11 Hard 9 Third World ranking First $71.1m (£45.6m) Career prize money $37.6m (£24.1m)

Federer showed no sign of the back ailment that prompted him to seek treatment during the first set of his fourth-round match against Xavier Malisse.

He converted his fifth break point in the second game and 26th seed Youzhny had few answers from that point on.

Federer roared into a 4-1 lead and after a short rain delay wrapped up the first set in 28 minutes.

The 16-time major winner took the second set in exactly the same time and sealed victory on his fourth match point with a deft angled volley.

Djokovic did not need to be at his brilliant best to dispatch 31st seed Mayer, who laboured to stay in the encounter but never looked like troubling his opponent.

The Serb broke decisively in the 10th game of the first set and then sprinted through the second in 25 minutes.

Mayer held on to Djokovic's coat tails in the third, but the world number one broke in the ninth game and finished Mayer off with an ace.

