Sublime Federer cruises into semis

Roger Federer eases past 26th seed Mikhail Youzhny, 6-1 6-2 6-2, to reach the last four at Wimbledon.

The number three seed has set up a mouth-watering semi final against last year's champion Novak Djokovic.

Afterwards the six-time Wimbledon champion said he is looking forward to his first encounter at the All England Club against the world number one.

Watch a full match replay using the new BBC Sport's IVP player

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories