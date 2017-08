Jo-Wilfried Tsonga makes it through to his second consecutive Wimbledon semi-final after a four set, 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2, victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The number five seed will be hoping to go one step further than last year and make it through to Sunday's final.

Afterwards he paid tribute to his opponent and said he does not mind who he faces in the semi-final.

