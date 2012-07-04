The BBC will show both the 2012 and 2013 ATP World Tour Finals

The BBC will show the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals for the next two years after extending its broadcast agreement with the ATP.

It first broadcast the event in 2009 and will now also show the 2012 and 2013 event from the O2 Arena in London.

The broadcaster will show one live match each day of the tournament including the opening match, one semi-final and the final.

The competition features the world's best eight singles and doubles teams.

Barbara Slater, BBC Director Sport, said: "The tournament is a prestigious and fitting finale to the season and we're delighted that BBC viewers will continue to be able to see top quality tennis as the world's best players compete in London."

This year's event runs from 5-12 November.