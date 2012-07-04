Novak Djokovic defeats Florian Mayer in straight sets 6-3 6-1 6-3 to secure a semi-final spot against Roger Federer who cruised past 26th seed Mikhail Youzhny.

Djokovic did not need to be at his best to dispatch 31st seed Mayer, who laboured to stay in the encounter but never looked like troubling his opponent.

The Serbian now faces former champion Roger Federer in their first ever meeting at the All England Club on Friday.

Watch a full match replay using the new BBC Sport IVP player.

Available to UK users only.