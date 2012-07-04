Andy Murray fought back from a set down to secure a place in the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the fourth time, beating Spaniard David Ferrer 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 7-6 (7-4)

The British number one found the windy conditions on Centre Court difficult to deal with.

Despite the tension on the court it was the atmosphere in the locker room during the rain delay, when Murray found himself in very close proximity to his opponent, that the Scot found most uncomfortable.