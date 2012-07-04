Wimbledon 2012: Tim Henman on Andy Murray reaching semis

WIMBLEDON

Venue: All England Club, London Date: 25 June - 8 July

Andy Murray's victory over David Ferrer in the Wimbledon quarter-finals was an unbelievably tough match, and it was so good for him to come through. One thing is for sure, he will be incredibly relieved.

It was hard work at the beginning. Ferrer was the one who was dictating play and at a set and 5-4 up serving for the second set, it was a huge chance for the Spaniard.

Head-to-head Murray Tsonga 25 Age 27 5 Wins 1 0 Clay 0 3 Hard 1 4 World ranking 6 $20.57m (£13.2m) Career prize money $9.24m (£5.9m)

Ferrer may have made three unforced errors in the vital game and wasted more chances in the tie-break, but Murray was very resilient mentally and didn't get frustrated. He kept hanging in there and did very well to be one set all rather than two sets down.

Perhaps that's a sign of the influence of coach Ivan Lendl. In Australia, Murray showed great resilience in his matches and wasn't getting frustrated or wasting any energy emotionally. That's a good sign and something that needs to continue.

By the end of the match Murray's game was just getting better and better. His first-serve percentage was improving and he was really offensive with his two-handed backhand. It was just a fantastic performance.

In some respects Murray would prefer to play an opponent like Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. He's got bigger weapons than Ferrer, as he demonstrated in beating Philipp Kohlschreiber in his quarter-final. But, hopefully, Tsonga will be a bit more erratic.

Tsonga is serving unbelievably well, he's got a great forehand, his power is explosive around the court, but his backhand is the weak link and Murray will be looking to work that backhand over. If he can get enough balls into play.

There was so much speculation after Rafael Nadal lost in the second round, with people suggesting already that this was Murray's year, but I said at the time that that result will have no influence on Murray unless he manages to reach the semis.

Now he's into the semis and he doesn't have to play Nadal, while he's still got a very tough task in the form of Tsonga, this is definitely the best chance he's had to get through to a Wimbledon final.

It will obviously be crazy in the British media between now and Friday, but when I reached the last four on four occasions it was a lot easier than people think to block it all out.

Murray also deals with all the hype and expectation very well. His feet are firmly on the ground, he knows there's a lot more work to be done and I definitely think he can reach the final.