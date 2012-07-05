Wimbledon 2012: Liam Broady targets success in men's game

British boys' number one Liam Broady believes he can succeed in the men's game and hopes to make an impact at Wimbledon next year.

The 18-year-old, from Stockport, was knocked out in the boys' third round having been a losing finalist in 2011.

"I've got to believe in myself and I really think I can do well in the men's game. Fingers crossed it will be sooner rather than later," he told BBC Sport.

"Maybe next year I can come back and do some damage in the men's."

Broady, who was knocked out in the last 16 by French junior Enzo Couacaud 7-6 (7-5) 6-4, was disappointed not to match his achievements of last year.

"I really thought I could have gone deep into the tournament and maybe gone one step better than last year," he added.

"My serve let me down when at other times it would have held up, so it was just one of those days."