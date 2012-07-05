Wimbledon 2012: Jonathan Marray relishes semi-final test

Jonathan Marray is relishing his first major semi-final in the men's doubles at Wimbledon on Friday.

Marray became the first Brit to reach the last four in 35 years after he and Dane Frederik Nielsen knocked out James Cerretani and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

"We expect big things of ourselves and we're relishing the opportunity," Marray told BBC Sport.

"There wasn't much expectation when we started the tournament and every round has been a bit of a bonus for us."

DID YOU KNOW? Jonathan Marray had never got past the third round in a major before this year's Wimbledon competition.

The Sheffield-based player, who is in his 11th year competing at the All England Club, added: "Both Freddie and I have got this far and we've played great so there's nothing to be afraid of.

"I think we just have to stay relaxed like we have been and just go for it."

Mark Cox was the last Briton to reach the men's doubles semi-finals in 1977, but despite Marray's match expected to be played on one of the main show courts, he is not feeling any extra pressure.

"I played on Court One last year and I'll just prepare as usual," added the 31-year-old.

"For each match you play there's certain things that you've got to be aware of in terms of the opposition but I think first and foremost you've got to focus on your own game and execute that."

Marray and Nielsen must see off the Bryan brothers to reach the final.

The American pair have won 11 Grand Slam men's doubles events, including two Wimbledon titles, but Marray is not worried about who he faces next.

"The Bryan's are a great team and have set records," added the Liverpool-born right-hander. "We're just ready to go and it doesn't matter who is on the other side of the net."